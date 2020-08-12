Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.75.

SNSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 65,907,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,537. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.