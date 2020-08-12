Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.75.
SNSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SNSS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 65,907,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,537. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.85.
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.