Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 70.90%.

SURF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 6,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,358. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Several analysts recently commented on SURF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

