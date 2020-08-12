SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of SVB Financial Group worth $31,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,571,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $12.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.86. The company had a trading volume of 611,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,234. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,373. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.