SVB Leerink Boosts T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target to $3.00

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its target price boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.25. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.