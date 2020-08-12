SVB Leerink Cuts Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target to $28.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. Equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $476,744.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $81,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

