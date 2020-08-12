T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2020

NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 108,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,670,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.25. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

