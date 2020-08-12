Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €38.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.93 ($46.98).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €31.76 ($37.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.75 and a 200 day moving average of €34.93.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.