Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $128.33, but opened at $131.72. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Target shares last traded at $131.72, with a volume of 3,915,800 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

