Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $406.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.88. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,686,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 151,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 143,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

