TCW Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,662 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60,614 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 4.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Adobe worth $351,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,689. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.