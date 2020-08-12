TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.91

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 9223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Santander upgraded shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

