Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,585.00 and last traded at $1,554.76, approximately 21,811,111 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 17,205,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,374.39.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $850.06.

The firm has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,346.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $876.27.

Tesla shares are scheduled to split on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,858,774 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

