Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Motco boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

