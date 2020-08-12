Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 74.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

NYSE PB opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

