Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

