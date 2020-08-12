Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

