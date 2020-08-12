Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of First American Financial worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 432,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $16,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First American Financial by 593.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.