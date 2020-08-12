Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,223.69.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,171.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,150.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,060.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

