Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.21 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,654,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3,487.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 524,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,434,000 after buying an additional 509,645 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,709,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,624,000 after buying an additional 255,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $19,763,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

