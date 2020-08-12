Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.22 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,292,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

