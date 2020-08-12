Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY stock opened at $171.41 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.55.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.