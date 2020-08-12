Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Iqvia by 69.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.