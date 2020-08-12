Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

