Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $223.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $225.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.54.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total value of $105,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,903.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $4,871,900. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

