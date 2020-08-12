Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $458,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

