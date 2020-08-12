Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

