Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.39.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

