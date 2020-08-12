Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after buying an additional 3,022,639 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,552,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

