Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,790 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $228,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

