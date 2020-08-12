Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,818 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

