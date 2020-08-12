Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,427 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Polaris Industries worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,625,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,191 shares of company stock worth $4,343,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $109.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

