Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,467 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 662,005 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after acquiring an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

