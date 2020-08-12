Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,503 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $233,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 349,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 207,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $1,815,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,133. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

