Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,181 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 380,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

