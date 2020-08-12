Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 54,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $311,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,858 shares of company stock valued at $36,275,888. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

