Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 612,656 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $38,516,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 505,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 374,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.