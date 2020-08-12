Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 173.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,026,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $407.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,618. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $423.70. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

