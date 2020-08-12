THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Short Interest Update

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TSLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 17,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

