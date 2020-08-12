Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

NYSE:THO opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

