Tilray (TLRY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $7.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Tilray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

8/10/2020 – Tilray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/7/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

8/1/2020 – Tilray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

7/22/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/16/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/16/2020 – Tilray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $863.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. Tilray’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,024,041.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 979,608 shares of company stock worth $7,641,379. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,696,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tilray by 252.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

