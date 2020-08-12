Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

TF has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.43 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$10.31. The stock has a market cap of $699.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.57.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

