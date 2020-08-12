TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,306 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after acquiring an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after buying an additional 1,580,111 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

