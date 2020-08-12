Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Given Hold Rating at Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSQ. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

TSQ opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. Analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

