Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,168 shares of company stock valued at $95,990,118. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.71.

Trade Desk stock traded down $20.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,188. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 185.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.