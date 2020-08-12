Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 412 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 524% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $9,780,628 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

