Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 497 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 642% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,443. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.