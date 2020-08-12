Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,971,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,115. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

