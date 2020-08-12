Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.4% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. 3,825,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,902 shares of company stock worth $11,175,558. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

