Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.19. 43,104,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,293,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $274.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

