Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,795,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,111,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

